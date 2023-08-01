38 “Leoni” become part of the San Marco marine brigade

Friday 28 July 2023, took place in the square of the Castello Svevo in Brindisi, headquarters of the command of the marine brigade Saint Markthe delivery ceremony of the beret with the red frieze to the visitors of the 27th amphibious qualification course for non-managerial and extraordinary personnel who have completed the training course at the Caorle Schools battalion, leonis forge of the San Marco marine brigade.

The event marks an indelible mark in the training sector of the amphibious component of the Navy: for the first time in a beret delivery ceremony, the gray-green headgear, officially adopted by the Lions of the Saint Mark on March 17, 2023.

Of the 97 attendees selected as part of the competition tests for fixed-term volunteers admitted to attending the course, only 38 succeeded with a spirit of sacrifice, self-sacrifice and constant commitment to obtain the amphibious qualification patent.

The entire course had a duration of 24 weeks which saw the attendees overcome demanding physical, professional and courage tests during which the character and aptitude of the aspiring riflemen were evaluated: 1441 periods carried out, 30 nights of vigil committed in night training, about 700 km traveled between endurance marches and physical conditioning, 3675 shots fired, 6 complex tactical activities carried out in different environmental contexts and many other figures that say a lot, but cannot describe the efforts required and the challenges that they committed the course.

“Few things are as intense as the course to become a rifleman: sweat, sharing, fatigue, heat and cold” specifies the commander of the Caorle school battalion, frigate captain Pietro Tulumello, during his speech on the occasion of the beret delivery ceremony. The colors of this grey-green beret with the unmistakable red frieze represent our history and preserve the temper that the bold Lions of the Saint Mark they showed to defend the city of Venice.

“The conclusion of the course represents the achievement of very high professional and operational results, in continuous development and evolution, maintaining in any case stable and deep roots, inextricably linked to the glorious history of the Navy.” With these words the commander of the San Marco marine brigade, Rear Admiral Massimiliano Grazioso, closes the beret delivery ceremony, emphasizing the role that the Saint Mark today he plays, strong in being able to count on a past full of courageous actions. The closing ceremony of the 27th amphibious qualification course sanctioned a unique moment for these new 38 marine riflemen who will join the 1st regiment in the next few days Saint Mark where they will operate, at home and in foreign operating theaters, in which the brigade is called to participate.

