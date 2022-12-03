People’s Daily Online, Xining, December 3rd. On December 3rd, the Xining City New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters issued a notice. On December 2nd, 382 positive infections were found in Xining City.

Announcement of Xining City Headquarters for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic (No. 401)

On December 2, 2022, 382 positive infections were found in Xining City, and they were transferred to designated medical institutions. The announcement is as follows:

Status of positive infection

Positive infection No. 1 – No. 66:During the screening of personnel in the high-risk area of ​​​​Seongdong District, it was found that all of them were asymptomatic infections.

Positive infection No. 67 – No. 92: It was found in the screening of personnel in high-risk areas in the central district that all of them were asymptomatic infections.

Positive infection No. 93 – No. 104:During the screening of personnel in the high-risk area of ​​Chengxi District, it was found that all of them were asymptomatic infections.

Positive infection No. 105 – No. 114:During the screening of personnel in the high-risk area of ​​Chengbei District, it was found that all of them were asymptomatic infections.

Positive infection No. 115:He is an asymptomatic infected person who came to Ningning from outside the province to isolate and control personnel in Huangyuan County.

Positive infection No. 116 – No. 382:It was found in the centralized isolation and control that they were all asymptomatic infections.

The close contacts of the above positive infected persons have simultaneously implemented control measures.

Xining City New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters

December 3, 2022

(Editors in charge: Gu Feifei, Liu Peiran)

Share for more people to see