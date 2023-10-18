38th Colombian Congress of Architecture and Urbanism

The thirty-eighth Colombian Congress of Architecture and Urbanism returns to Pereira after 30 years. This event, which began virtually on October 16, is the window for the discussion of the main topics of mobility, sustainable cities, urban economy, urban mega trends and artificial intelligence. In this way, the presence of around a thousand architects and architecture students, as well as six international guests, is expected.

The Congress will take place at the Expofuturo Convention Center this coming Thursday, October 19, until Saturday the 21st. Likewise, it will have a commercial exhibition that will have the main supplies and equipment for construction available to all Pereira residents. Edgar Salomón Cruz, president of the Colombian Society of Architects of Risaralda explained the impact that this event will have for the city:

“We have identified that these are events that energize and make visible the architect’s management, putting it in the presence of the community. We unite Caldas, Quindío and Risaralda and we must recognize that it is an act of urban economy. There are no rooms for those days in Pereira, the issue of accommodation, tourism and gastronomy. The other thing that is extremely important is to present the city on a national level.”

Likewise, it is expected that during the Congress the main problems that this union is going through as a result of the different changes in its economic activity will be discussed.

