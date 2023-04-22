Home » 39-year-old killed: Neighbors affected: “If I had been at home, I would have heard something for sure”
39-year-old killed: Neighbors affected: "If I had been at home, I would have heard something for sure"

39-year-old killed: Neighbors affected: "If I had been at home, I would have heard something for sure"

Wooden houses with green shutters are lined up in an idyllic settlement on Ekkehard-Hauer-Strasse in the Wetzelsdorf district of Graz. The birds are chirping in the trees, otherwise it is quiet on Saturday morning in Wetzelsdorf. The police tape, some police cars and the evidence security, which goes in and out of one of the houses, are the indication of the bloody crime that took place in the settlement in an apartment building on Saturday morning – a 39-year-old woman was with multiple stab wounds was killed. It is already the tenth murder of women this year in Austria.

At 6 a.m., a neighbor of the dead found the 39-year-old covered in blood in her apartment. “He immediately notified the rescue services, and they were on site within minutes,” said chief inspector Fritz Grundnig, describing the situation. For the woman, however, any help came too late, the emergency medical team could only determine death.

The alleged perpetrator, the 28-year-old partner of the woman who was killed, then fled in his car. “The man then caused a head-on collision just a few hundred meters from the house on Straßganger Straße, and he was seriously injured,” Grundnig continued. The driver of the second car involved, a 31-year-old from Graz, was fatally injured in the accident. “We are currently informing the relatives,” the investigators say. The 28-year-old, who comes from the Steyr district, has meanwhile been hospitalized and put into artificial deep sleep. For this reason, an interrogation was not yet possible, and the course of the accident could not yet be clarified.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere on the private street where the crime scene is located is tense. “I came home from work at six o’clock and the police were already there and cordoned off everything,” says a woman who lives in the house next door. “I left the house at 2:30 a.m. to go to work, if someone screamed beforehand I would have heard it,” she says, dismayed, while holding a dog on a leash — not hers, she says. “He was hers, he was down in the garden all the time.” The neighbor stops mid-sentence when she spots a woman across the street. “This is the victim’s mother,” she says. She wants to bring the dog to her, the sympathy is obviously great. Another neighbor provides a chair for the relative to sit down.

The police meanwhile expect that securing evidence will take a few more hours.

