According to a recent announcement, Teneo liquidators will sell the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) belonging to failing hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC).

In a Feb. 22 notice, joint liquidator Christopher Farmer announced that the liquidators intend to begin the sale of the NFTs belonging to 3AC. The announcement emphasizes that the sale will be made to “realize the value of the NFTs for settlement purposes”. According to the announcement, sales will begin 28 days after notification.

In the filing, the liquidators clarified that they will not include the list of NFTs informally referred to as the “Starry Night Portfolio”. On October 5, 3AC’s subsidiary Starry Night Capital’s 300 NFTs were transferred as part of 3AC’s bankruptcy proceedings. The liquidators pointed out that these NFTs are currently object of an application in the Supreme Court of the British Virgin Islands.

