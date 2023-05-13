Home » 3rd league: Duisburg loses at FC Ingolstadt – football – sports
3rd league: Duisburg loses at FC Ingolstadt – football – sports

Civeja hits out of nowhere

In the early stages, both teams rarely came near the opponent’s penalty area. A low shot from MSV striker Benjamin Girth was no problem for FCI goalkeeper Marius Funk (14′). The Schanzer were the slightly more active team, but didn’t create any serious chances to score. The guests remained a little more dangerous, but Niklas Kölle’s long-range shot was also harmless (23′).

After that, the game more or less rippled along until Ingolstadt made it 1-0 out of nowhere. In the 42nd minute, Tim Civeja, who had previously won the ball himself, scored after a pass from Moussa Doumbouya to give the home side a surprising lead at the break.

Schmidt follows up for Ingolstadt

After the break, the game was initially equal again. The Schanzer scored their first big chance when Patrick Schmidt failed in the penalty area with a volley from close range to Braune (53′). A few minutes later, Schmidt headed in from a corner and gave Braune no chance with the goal to make it 2-0 (58′).

Duisburg increased the pressure in the period that followed and at least tried to get the goal back, but was not really dangerous. The hosts were completely different, in the 83rd minute, when Tobias Bech and Schmidt countered to a double chance, who should have made the decision. MSV keeper Braune prevented the 0:3 in the 88th minute with a strong save against a Donald Nduka header. At the other end, Kölle had the opportunity to score the goal with a header, but headed into Funk’s arms (90′ + 1′).

