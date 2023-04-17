3rd league: MSV wants to prevent “dramatic situation” with points in Cologne – football – sport

Situation according to Ziegner “dangerous, but not totally dramatic”

But after the recent winless series, the Zebras have to deliver again in the remaining seven games – including against leader Elversberg. MSV coach Ziegner explained at the press conference: “The situation is dangerous, but not totally dramatic.” He addresses the relegation battle “not in large” .

Above all, in the end it was simply a question of “work up the game against BVB” . Ziegner emphasized: “We’re at a point where the boys can prove that the BVB game was a slip-up.” In general, the MSV “solid enough as a team and confident enough as a club to flip this thing” .

Especially with a view to the upcoming opponent, he emphasized that the Cologne team had “a very strong team” and didn’t let go “Impress opponents, home or away game” .

MSV Duisburg hopes to use Stoppelkamp

Ziegner’s zebras will have to do without Philipp König (thigh injury) and Chinedu Ekene (tendon irritation) when trying to score points for the first time in their fourth guest appearance in the 3rd division at Viktoria Köln.