3rd league: SC Verl handed over victory against Freiburg II – football – sport

Paetow throw-in as a weapon: Stöcker ice cold

It was a rather tough game in the first round. Which was reflected in the performance-oriented 0:0 at the break. Because after a brisk start on both sides, the game slackened off sharply after just under fifteen minutes.

For both teams, it was only a matter of little or nothing in terms of sport – and that was a bit to see. Verl delivered a solid performance, but didn’t get into good final positions. Freiburg, on the other hand, could have scored goals in the first half with a bit of luck. But Vincent Vermeij (5th) and Kimberly Ezekwem (45th) missed their chances.

In the second half, Stöcker changed the game with his goal out of nowhere. This was preceded by a long throw-in by Torge Paetow, in whose defense Freiburg looked anything but good.

Freiburg’s Breunig as a golden joker

But this lead only lasted until the beginning of the final phase. At Freiburg II, Breunig came off the bench after a good hour (63rd) – and turned the game upside down.

Breunig only made room with a good body deception and sank the ball in the goal. And then he converted a penalty kick. Previously, Daniel Mikic had easily hit Yannik Engelhardt – a tough penalty decision.

BVB beats Bayreuth, Cologne loses to Osnabrück

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s reserves have achieved a narrow victory. Falko Michel’s goal (56th) was enough in a 1-0 (0-0) win against SpVgg Bayreuth, bottom of the table.