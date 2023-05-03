Home » 3rd ODI, New Zealand win the toss and elect to field first
3rd ODI, New Zealand win the toss and elect to field first

3rd ODI, New Zealand win the toss and elect to field first

In the third match of the five ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field first. National team captain Babar Azam says that the pitch is good and a total of 280 or 290 will be good. Our bowling line is strong and we will try to take quick wickets and put New Zealand under pressure. In the third ODI against New Zealand, star players Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi have returned to the playing XI, while Usama Mir and Ehsanullah have been benched. Iftikhar Ahmed was once again not included in the squad. Middle order batsman Agha Salman could score 7 runs in the first match while Abdullah Shafiq could only score 7 runs in the second match, however both have been retained in the squad. Pakistan needs to win 1 more match to win the series. It remains to be seen if the Green Shirts can win the series or New Zealand make a comeback.

