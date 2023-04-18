3rd T20, New Zealand win by 4 runs after a thrilling contest

New Zealand defeated the Green Shirts by 4 runs in the third T20 match after a thrilling encounter. At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first and scored 163 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Tom Latham was dismissed for 64 runs. Daryl Mitchell scored 33 and Will Young scored 17 runs. On behalf of Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf took 2,2 while Shadab Khan took one wicket. In response, Pakistan team could score 159 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted overs. The middle order batsmen, including the opening, could not show an impressive performance, but Iftikhar Ahmed, who came at the seventh position, tried hard to save the match by playing a smoky innings of 60 runs off 24 balls, in which Faheem Ashraf also scored 26 runs off 14 balls. supported K Iftikhar but both were caught out trying to play fast at the end. Fakhar Zaman scored 17 runs and Saeem Ayub scored 16 runs. For New Zealand, James Neesham took 3 wickets, Adam Milne and Richan Ravindra took 2, 2 wickets while Matt Henry and Ash Sodhi took one wicket each. New Zealand have secured their first win in the five-match series.