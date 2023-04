In the third T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand, the visiting New Zealand team has won the toss and decided to bat first. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss in both the matches and batted first. It is to be seen whether New Zealand can win the toss or not. The New Zealand team is looking for success in the series so far while Pakistan is leading 0-2 in the 5-match series. Naseem Shah has been included in the Pakistan team for the third match instead of Zaman Khan.