4-0. Messi’s Inter Miami advance to the semifinals

Fort Lauderdale (Usa), 11/08/2023.- Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the 4-0 goal during the Leagues Cup quarter final soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Charlotte FC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, 11 August 2023. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Miami (USA), Aug 11 (EFE).- Leo Messi’s Inter Miami, who scored a goal, continues unstoppable after the landing of the Argentine star and this Friday they destroyed Charlotte 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

The Venezuelan Josef Martínez, from a penalty, and Robert Taylor scored in the first part for the pink team, which left the game resolved before the break.

An own goal from Adilson Malanda and one from Messi in the 86th minute closed the final 4-0.

The 10 already has eight goals in just five games with Inter Miami.

In addition, Inter Miami has won the five games it has played since Messi disembarked, who has radically changed the dynamics and feelings of a team that is bottom of the Eastern Conference in MLS.

In the midst of ‘Messimanía’ and also driven by the reinforcements of the Spanish Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Inter Miami, which made its debut in 2020 and is now led by the Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, is now only two games away from the first title of his story.

The Florida team will play the Leagues Cup semifinal next Tuesday against the winner of the quarterfinal between the Philadelphia Union and Querétaro. EFE

