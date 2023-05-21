Home » 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Aegean Sea
4.1 magnitude earthquake in Aegean Sea

According to the information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded at 07:36, the epicenter of which was Crete Island. The earthquake, which occurred at 293.13 kilometers off the Datça district of Muğla, took place at a depth of 7.59 kilometers. RECENT EARTHQUAKE It is possible to follow the time and magnitude of the earthquakes in real time. Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake […]

