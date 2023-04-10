U.S.│Weak Demand Global PC Shipments Dropped 29% Last Quarter

The market research agency IDC released a report on Sunday. Affected by factors such as weak demand, excess inventory, and the deterioration of the overall economic environment, global personal computer (PC) shipments in the first quarter of this year dropped sharply by 29% from 80.2 million units in the same period last year. to 56.9 million units. From the perspective of brands, Apple’s Q1 shipments fell the most with a 40.5% year-on-year drop, followed by Dell with a 31% drop.

Egypt│Urban consumer prices increased by 32.7% in March

The Egyptian Bureau of Statistics announced on the 10th that the urban consumer price inflation rate in March increased by 32.7% year-on-year, which was higher than the 31.9% annual growth rate in February, approaching the historical high of 32.952% in July 2017. However, the monthly growth rate slowed to 2.7% from 6.5% in February. The soaring inflation in Egypt was caused by the serious shortage of foreign exchange, and the Egyptian currency depreciated repeatedly.

Japan│OpenAI CEO visits Japan and plans to open a local office

Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, visited Japan. After meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the 10th, he said that he is considering opening an office in Japan to expand services in Japan. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno pointed out that Japan is evaluating the feasibility of introducing AI technologies such as ChatGPT.

UAE│Telecom giant buys stake in Uber’s Super App

The UAE telecommunications giant e& pointed out in a document exposed on Monday that it agreed to acquire a 50.3% stake in the Super App (Super App) developed by Careem, the Middle East subsidiary of Uber, the US car-hailing leader, for US$400 million. Uber will bring Careem under its umbrella in 2020. After e& becomes the major shareholder of Careem, it will separate the car-hailing business from the Super App business.

Turkey│February current account deficit may hit record $8.5 billion

According to the latest survey published by Reuters, due to the surge in gold imports and the high cost of energy imports, Turkey’s current account deficit in February is likely to record a record US$8.5 billion, and the deficit for the whole year is expected to reach US$45 billion. The Turkish government announced in September last year that it expects a current account deficit of US$22 billion this year, almost cut in half from last year’s US$48.8 billion.

Laos│Mitsubishi raises US$690 million to build local wind farm

Japan’s Mitsubishi Group announced on the 10th that it and other shareholders of the monsoon wind power development project have raised US$692 million to build a wind farm in Laos, a Southeast Asian country. Mitsubishi is jointly promoting this development project with Thai renewable energy company BCPG Pcl and other shareholders, and has obtained financing from Asian Development Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Malaysia │Unemployment rate falls to 3.5% in February, three-year low

The Malaysian Bureau of Statistics announced on the 10th that thanks to the expansion of various economic sectors and the demand for labor, the unemployment rate in Malaysia fell from 3.6% in January to 3.5% in February, reaching a three-year low. The number of unemployed people slipped 0.7% in February to 592,000 from 596,000 in January. In February, the employed population in Malaysia increased by 0.2%, from 16.16 million in January to 16.19 million.

