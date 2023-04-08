Colombian Geological Service reported that it was registered at 11:10 at night.

A 4.2-degree tremor with an epicenter in the Caribbean Sea shook the Caribbean Coast at 11:10 p.m. on Holy Thursday, the Colombian Geological Service reported.

According to official information, the earthquake had a depth of 42 kilometers.

Users of social networks reported that it was felt more intensely in Puerto Escondido, taking into account that the epicenter was registered 10 kilometers from this municipality of Córdoba, but that there were also reports in Los Córdobas, Canalete, and a part of Urabá Antioqueño .

“In Puerto Escondido he felt strong,” wrote user Diego Murillo on Twitter.

Samir Smith also reported that the tremor was felt in the Municipality of Valencia, in Córdoba.

“Tierralta-Córdoba. She trembled hard,” LoyarManuel wrote.

