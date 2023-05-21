4: 3 at Holstein Kiel – St. Pauli keeps his small chance of promotion | > – Sports

Status: 05/19/2023 8:28 p.m Second division soccer club FC St. Pauli won the northern duel at Holstein Kiel and thus preserved its low chances of promotion. The Hamburgers won on the 33rd matchday on Friday evening in front of 15,000 spectators 4:3 (1:1).

by Martin Schneider

With the success, the brown and whites moved back to the relegation place and thus to the city rivals for the time being HSV approaching, who receives Greuther Fürth on Saturday (8.30 p.m. in the NDR Live Center). The “Storks” remain with 43 points in ninth place.

“I’m very happy that we’ll manage to do it in time in the end, but the unrest wasn’t necessary,” Leart Paqarada told NDR after the game.

In the first half it seemed as if both teams were already out of breath in the final spurt of the season. St. Pauli in particular found it extremely difficult with defensively well organized but also very passive Kielers. A game developed that took place between the penalty areas and had no significant scoring chances. Until the 28th minute.

AUDIO: Paqarada: “A series like this only once in a career” (3 min)

Flattering penalty for Kiel

Kiel’s Steven Skrzybski managed to give the hosts a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot. However, this was preceded by a decision by referee Robert Kampka, which left the guests amazed. After a ricochet from Manolis Saliakas, Fin Bartels sprinted into the Brown-Whites’ penalty area and lurked for the falling ball. The 36-year-old deliberately put his back in the way of the running keeper Nikola Vasilj, who Bartels caught the ball brought down.

See also Holstein Kiel ends series of bankruptcies by beating KSC Further information

On the last day of the match there is a long-distance duel between 1. FC Heidenheim and HSV for second place and direct promotion.

more

Referee Kampka interpreted this as a foul play by the Bosnian goalkeeper and pointed to the point, the VAR also did not intervene in this difficult to understand decision. A farewell gift for Bartels, who played the last home game of his professional career against his former club. “A huge thank you for the support. Everything started here, everything ends here today. It was a journey for me and then the circle closes,” Bartels told NDR after the game.

Afolayan manages to equalize, Wahl hits his own goal

St. Pauli reacted angrily to the goal and equalized eleven minutes after going behind. With the Kiezkicker’s first correct shot on goal, Oladapo Afolayan scored the deserved 1-1 in the 39th minute.

AUDIO: Fin Bartels: “It was nothing with a nap…” (2 min)

In contrast to the first, the second round didn’t need a long start-up time: After a mistake by Jakov Medic in the build-up, Kiel’s Fabian Reese ran freely towards the goal of the guests, but failed because of the well-reacting Vasilj. The goal fell a little later but on the other side. After a free kick, Hauke ​​Wahl unluckily headed the ball into his own goal to make it 2-1 for St. Pauli (53′). One might think Wahl of all things, because the central defender has been associated with a move to the brown and whites in the summer for months.

Kiel undermines second own goal

And things got even better for the Hamburgers – and this time again on their own: Lukas Daschner received the ball from Afolayan and made it 3-1 (61st). The hosts then helped again when the Kiezkicker made it 4:1. Leart Paqarada’s shot deflected decisively from Mikkel Kirkeskov and ensured KSV’s second own goal of the evening. Marco Komenda reduced the score to 2:4 in the 78th minute and initiated a wild final phase.

It became strange when Afolayan, who ran back onto the field after being treated on the sidelines without the referee’s permission, received a yellow-red card (88th). Five minutes later, Reese made it 3:4 (90+3), but the brown and white team trembled with victory.

Matchday 33, May 19, 2023, 6:30 p.m Holstein Kiel 3 FC St. Pauli 4 Tore: 1 :0

Skrzybski (28th, penalty kick) 1: 2 Choice (53′, own goal) Holstein Kiel:

Dähne – T. Becker, Wahl, Thesker (68th Pichler), Kirkeskov – Sander, Mühling (75th Porath), Holtby – Reese, F. Bartels (89th Wriedt), Skrzybski (75th Komenda)



FC St. Paul:

Vasilj – Medic, Smith, Mets – Saliakas (90.+4 Beifus), Irvine, Hartel (90.+1 Zander), Paqarada – Afolayan, Daschner (79. J. Eggestein), Saad (78. Metcalfe)



Viewers:

15034 (sold out) More data about the game

