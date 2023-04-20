4.6 magnitude earthquake in Elazig

According to the information received from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Sivrice district of Elazig at 01:44. The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 11.11 kilometers, was felt in the city center and districts of Elazig and Diyarbakir. According to the first information received from AFAD, there was no adverse event in the earthquake. “NO NEGATIVE SITUATION HAS BEEN DETECTED” […]

