On the night of March 28, at 11.52 pm the province of Campobasso shook. Abruzzo is also interested.

At 11.52 pm on Tuesday 28 March was registered in Molise, in the province of Campobasso, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6. The earthquake was also felt in Abruzzo. No damage to property and/or people has been reported.

In its usual report, INGV announced that the epicenter of the earthquake, measuring 4.6, was recorded 2 km west of Montagnano, in the province of Campobasso and has a depth of 23 km. Although no damage to property and/or people has been reported, several users on social networks have made it known that panic has arisen on the streets. In addition to Molise and Abruzzo, the earthquake was also felt in Campania, Puglia and Lazio.

This is the press release from the Civil Protection: “Following the seismic event recorded on 28 March at 11.52 pm in the province of Campobasso by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, with a magnitude of 4.6, the Italian Situation Room of the Civil Protection Department got in touch with the local structures of the National Civil Protection Service. From the first checks carried out, the event is felt by the population, but no damage to people or things has been reported at the moment”.

🔴#Earthquake #Campobasso magnitude 4.6 at 23:52 del #March 28 registered by @INGVterremoti. From the first checks carried out by our #SalaSituazioneItalia At the moment there are no injuries or damages

[#29marzo h 00:50] — Civil Protection Department (@DPCgov) March 28, 2023

Ordered the closure of schools in several municipalities

Meanwhile, several mayors have ordered the closure of schools for Wednesday 29 March, in order to carry out the necessary investigations. Among the municipalities affected by this extraordinary closure – we read from Quotidianomolise – Campobasso, Larino, San Giugliano di Puglia, Ripalimosani and Santa Croce di Magliano.