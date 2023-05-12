4.6-magnitude earthquake shook Antioquia

A strong tremor woke up several Colombians this morning, the 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook the department of Antioquia at 4:45 am.

The telluric movement had as its epicenter the municipality of Dabeiba. The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) enabled its website so that citizens can make their respective report and thus carry out a sweep and have a record of the phenomenon.

On the other hand, the risk agency stated that this earthquake occurred in the eastern cordillera and was approximately 40 km deep.

Likewise, according to the Relief Organizations, so far no human or material losses have been recorded due to this telluric movement.

Finally, the SGC recommends that Colombians remain calm when this type of event occurs and follow the established evacuation protocols.