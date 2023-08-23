4.6-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pulandian District of Dalian, Liaoning

4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Pulandian District of Dalian, Liaoning

Pulandian District in Dalian City, Liaoning Province experienced a 4.6-magnitude earthquake on August 23. The earthquake, which struck at 18:19 local time, had a focal depth of 8 kilometers and its epicenter was located at 39.42 degrees north latitude and 122.20 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Network.

The earthquake affected several nearby villages and towns within a 5-kilometer radius, including Xiaolengjiatun, Dalengjiatun, Lijiagou, Majiagou, Houzhangjiatun, Xiaohejiagou, Dongqujiagou, and Xiaozhangjiatun. Dalang Village, Langjiadianzi, as well as Tangjiafang Town and Daliu Town within a 20-kilometer radius were also affected.

Although the epicenter was in Pulandian District, it was still felt in surrounding areas. Wafangdian City was 30 kilometers away, Changhai County was 37 kilometers away, Jinzhou District was 55 kilometers away, Zhuanghe City was 72 kilometers away, Dalian City was 76 kilometers away, and Shenyang City was 289 kilometers away from the epicenter.

The epicenter’s terrain has an average altitude of about 33 meters within 5 kilometers. The area has experienced a total of 17 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 or above within 200 kilometers in the past five years, according to the China Earthquake Network’s Quick Report catalog. The 4.6-magnitude earthquake is the largest among the recorded historical earthquakes.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation in the affected areas and providing necessary support to the affected residents. There have been no reports of casualties or major damage caused by the earthquake.

The China Earthquake Network continues to monitor the situation and urges residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines.