4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Colombia

4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Colombia

In the afternoon today, a magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook several regions of Colombia today. According to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), the telluric movement occurred at 5:09 p.m., in Palmira, Valle del Cauca at a depth of 149 km.

