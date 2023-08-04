4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Colombia

1
In the afternoon today, a magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook several regions of Colombia today. According to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), the telluric movement occurred at 5:09 p.m., in Palmira, Valle del Cauca at a depth of 149 km.
#SismosColombiaSGC Seismic Event – Bulletin Updated 1, 2023-08-03, 17:09 local time Magnitude 4.7, Depth 149 km, Palmira – Valle del Cauca, Colombia Did you feel this earthquake? report it #NewsInDevelopment #Shaking pic.twitter.com/gtKo8qzZOO
– Colombian Geological Service (@sgcol) August 3, 2023
