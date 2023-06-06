4.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Haiti, leaving at least two dead

The earthquake was recorded at 05:11 local time (09:11 GMT) and its epicenter was located 9 kilometers from Les Abricots, Haiti.

And earthquake of a magnitude of 4.9 shook southwestern Haiti this morning and caused at least two deathsin addition to demolishing buildings and causing panic among the inhabitants, local media reported.

The Haitian Civil Protection chief, Jerry Chandler, told local media that the epicenter of the quake was in Grand’Anse, and that disaster response personnel are assessing the situation and the damage caused by the quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 05.11 local time (09.11 GMT) and sIts epicenter was located 9 kilometers from Les Abricots320 kilometers from the capital, Port-au-Prince and near Jeremie.

The earthquake caused panic among the population of a country that in recent days has been hit by heavy rainstorms that have caused floods and landslides that have already claimed the lives of 42 people, according to the latest figures from the UN office for humanitarian affairs.

Also read:

They file a case for money laundering against Cristina Fernández