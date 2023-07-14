4.9 tons of aid delivered to the communities affected by the rains in Manabí – Diario La Hora

Authorities continue to assist the affected community. Photo: SGR

After the rains registered on Monday, July 10, which caused an increase in the flow of the Chone, Carrizal and Garrapatilla rivers, as well as the overflow of the Facundo River, the authorities provided an immediate response to the communities.

At least 4.9 tons of aid were delivered by government response institutions in the province of Manabí, after the rains registered last Monday, July 10, affected the cantons of Flavio Alfaro, Chone, Tosagua and Bolívar.

The rains that are part of the development process of the El Niño Phenomenon on the Ecuadorian coast caused an increase in the flow of the Chone, Carrizal and Garrapatilla rivers, as well as the overflow of the Facundo river.

The situation also generated flooding due to the overflow of the Oro and Pescadillo rivers, affecting the lower part of the center of Flavio Alfaro.

The The Secretary of Risk Management has so far mobilized more than 4.92 tons of humanitarian first response kits towards the Flavio Alfaro canton to attend to the affected families.

In the province there are Up to now, 137 people have been affected, belonging to some 51 families, and up to now, 336 people have been affected..

As a result of floods and rains Four homes were destroyed and 117 affected, one health center affected in the Flavio Alfaro canton, and four educational units affected..

The SGR carried out the management with the MIES for the delivery of 90 contingency bonds, likewise it continues with the delivery of Humanitarian Assistance for the affected families.

Development of El Niño already has effects in Ecuador

The National Committee for the Regional Study of the El Niño Phenomenon (Erfen) maintains its monitoring of oceanic and atmospheric conditions to assess the development of conditions related to the atmospheric event.

The agency foresees that the conditions of increase in accumulated precipitation will continue, as a consequence of the occurrence of moderate to heavy rain events in the north, center and coastal region of the country.

The authorities explain that the records of sea surface temperature are maintained above the climatological values, with 3ºC on the coast of Ecuador and Peru and 1ºC in the equatorial Pacific, in addition there is a rise in sea level between 25 and 28 centimeters in the insular and continental coast.

These conditions “are framed within the development of the conditions of the El Niño phenomenon in the Tropical Pacific”, Therefore, it is expected that there will be light to moderate rains in the coming weeks.

Recommendations before the arrival of the phenomenon “El Niño”

