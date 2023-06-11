4 Crackling Energy Strategies Led by Diamondback From Investing.com

© Reuters.



According to rumors on Wall Street, the prices of could finally find a bottom. This is good news for energy stocks, which have been hit by the long downtrend in oil. With the energy sector looking brighter, which stocks should you consider for your watch list or even portfolio?

We’ve narrowed it down to four VIP Pro Pickswhich have received acceptance not only of sophisticated stock picking tools at InvestingProbut also of stock analysts. Among them is the name of the oil and gas sector Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:).

It is important to note that, like all Pro Picks, this week’s picks were all marked with a Financial Health Score of InvestingPro equal to or greater than 2.75 out of 5, which over the past 7 years indicated an outperformance of . That score indicates strong financial health: top-notch earnings, cash flow, and growth relative to peers.

With an impressive overall health score of 3.08, Diamondback Energy outperforms the vast majority of competitors in profit margins and return on invested capital over two and five years, screeners reveal. InvestingPro. In addition, Diamondback far outpaces nearly all other companies in the industry in terms of revenue performance score, as well as impressive cumulative earnings-per-share growth over the past three years.

This company also offers robust cash flow metrics: a sky-high cash flow-to-current liability ratio and cash flow that far exceeds total debt. All of which helps fund its dividend, which has a staggering 7.4% yield. In addition, Diamondback’s forward price-earnings ratio is 7.4 times and analysts consider it undervalued: Wall Street’s targets call for an upside of more than 25% from the stock’s current price.

Put it all together, and Diamondback Energy looks particularly well positioned to race.

