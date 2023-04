The journalist Steph Bates denounced on her twitter account that in the Embera dóbida Jagual Chintadó community, belonging to the Jagual Chintadó River Reservation, in Riosucio, Chocó, since April 1, 2023, four children have died due to illness.

He adds that “at the moment there are ten children who require urgent transfer to receive medical attention. Help is urgently needed to prevent more children from dying.”