Four men were arrested on Tuesday in Florida in relation to the assassination of the Haitian president Juvenel Mosesaccording to the authorities.

Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, 50 years old; Antonio Intriago, 59; Walter Veintemilla, 54; and Frederick Bergmann, 64, are charged with participating in a conspiracy to murder Moses and replace him as president, according to the US Attorney’s Office for South Florida.

Three of the men are US citizens and one, Ortiz, is a Colombian national and a permanent resident of Miami, according to the prosecutor’s office.

With the arrests, a total of 11 people face charges in the Southern District of Florida in connection with the murder.

Moses died after being shot 12 times at his home near the capital Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2021.

Ortiz and Intriago had financial stakes in a company called Counter Terrorist Unit Security (CTU), while Veintemilla was involved in the Worldwide Capital Lending Group, federal prosecutors said. They are charged with conspiring to replace Moses by Christian Emmanuel Sanon in order to win lucrative government contracts.

The federal prosecutor’s office alleges that Veintemilla agreed to help finance the coup by providing a $175,000 line of credit to CTU. The co-conspirators would also receive funds to purchase ammunition in Haitisaid the bureau, which alleged that Ortiz and Intriago then hired 20 men through CTU to provide security for Sanon.

Bergmann had personal ties to Sanon and invested in the group, prosecutors said. He is accused of falsifying the export documentation for 20 CTU brand ballistic vests that were going from southern Florida a Haiti.

“By June 2021, the plan evolved as Ortiz, Intriago, Veintemilla and others apparently realized that Sanon had neither the constitutional qualifications nor the popular support of the Haitian people to become president,” the federal prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday. Tuesday. “They shifted their support from Sanon to a former Haitian Supreme Court judge.”

Authorities have claimed that the original plan was to detain Mosesforce him onto a plane and take him to an unidentified location, but that the plot fell apart when the suspects could not find a plane or enough weapons, according to court documents.

Ortiz, Intriago and Veintemilla are each charged with one count of conspiracy to provide material support and resources to carry out a kidnapping or murder resulting in death, provide material support and resources to a conspiracy to kidnap or kill, resulting in death, and conspiracy to kill or kidnap a person.

Bergmann was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit export violations, submitting false and misleading export information, and smuggling of ballistic vests from USA a Haiti.

Tama Kudman, a lawyer for Veintemilla, said his client would plead not guilty.

Ortiz, Intriago and Bergmann are in federal custody and their attorneys are not listed in court records. Sanon’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As the US investigation into the coup attempt progresses, the investigation into Haiti it is almost inactive.

Three judges have dropped the case for fear of reprisals, and a fourth has been ousted. Meanwhile, no court hearing has been held for the more than 40 suspects detained in Haitiand many of them, including 18 Colombian soldiers, languish in a severely overcrowded Port-au-Prince prison often without food and water.

The death of Moses has created a power vacuum in Haiti which has allowed the gangs to gain more power and control more territory, and experts estimate that they control 60% of Port-au-Prince.

The increase in kidnappings, rapes and murders has led Prime Minister Ariel Henry to demand the immediate deployment of foreign troops. But the October request has been ignored by the UN Security Council, which until now has opted to apply sanctions.

Henry himself was the target of a failed assassination attempt in January 2022, when a group of “bandits and terrorists” attempted to shoot him in a church. A video posted on social media showed Henry getting into a car as shots were fired.

ENLACE ORIGINAL: 4 men arrested in the U.S. in assassination of Haitian President Juvenel Moses (nbcnews.com)

SEE MORE AT https://entornointeligente.com/