From 0:00 to 24:00 on August 12, 4 new local confirmed cases were reported in Chongqing, including 1 in Shapingba District (found in isolation control personnel), 1 in Jiulongpo District (found in nucleic acid testing of key personnel), Bi 1 case in the mountainous area (found in the isolation control personnel), 1 case in Wuxi County (asymptomatic infection turned into a confirmed case); 3 new local asymptomatic infections, including 2 cases in Shapingba District (1 case under isolation control) Among the personnel, 1 case was found in the nucleic acid test of key personnel), and 1 case in Jiulongpo District (found in the isolation control personnel).

As of 24:00 on August 12, there are 25 local confirmed cases in Chongqing (2 in Jiangjin District, 6 in Hechuan District, 6 in Shapingba District, 6 in Jiulongpo District, 1 in Nan’an District, 1 in Yubei District, 2 in Bishan District and 1 in Wuxi County), and there are 24 local asymptomatic infections (9 in Hechuan District, 4 in Shapingba District, 6 in Jiulongpo District, 3 in Nan’an District, and 2 in Fengdu County).

From 0 to 24:00 on August 12, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Chongqing, and 1 new case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad (Laos).

As of 24:00 on August 12, Chongqing has 5 imported confirmed cases (1 in Hong Kong, China, 4 in Singapore), and 4 imported asymptomatic infections (2 in Singapore, 1 in Thailand, 1 in Laos) example).

The basic situation of newly confirmed local cases and local asymptomatic infections in Chongqing on August 12 is as follows:

1. Shapingba District

Confirmed case 6 in Shapingba District is a close contact of confirmed case 5 in Shapingba District. On August 12, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation by an expert group, a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) was diagnosed.

Asymptomatic infected person 4 in Shapingba District is a close contact of confirmed case 5 in Shapingba District. On August 12, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation by an expert group, it was determined to be an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 5 in Shapingba District is a person in the control area of ​​Shapingba District. On August 12, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation by an expert group, it was determined to be an asymptomatic infection.

2. Jiulongpo District

The confirmed case 6 in Jiulongpo District is a person in the control area of ​​Jiulongpo District. On August 12, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation by an expert group, a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) was diagnosed.

Asymptomatic infected person 6 in Jiulongpo District is a close contact of confirmed case 5 in Jiulongpo District. On August 12, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation by an expert group, it was determined to be an asymptomatic infection.

3. Bishan District

Bishan District confirmed case 2 is a close contact of Bishan District confirmed case 1. On August 12, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation by an expert group, a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) was diagnosed.

4. Wuxi County

Confirmed case 1 in Wuxi County is an asymptomatic infection reported by Wuxi County on August 10. On August 12, due to changes in his condition, after consultation with an expert group, he was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).