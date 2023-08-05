4% of the beneficiaries of Renta Ciudadana did not withdraw the incentive

More than 96% of beneficiary households accessed the Transit to Citizen Income program in the second cycle.

Social Prosperity has delivered the balance of the second cycle of transfers of the Tránsito a Renta Ciudadana program, highlighting that 96% of beneficiary households, that is, 1,931,000 people, accessed the incentive in this phase.

The Transit to Citizen Income program seeks to provide financial support to the most vulnerable households during times of transition or economic difficulties. In this second cycle, of the 2,020,743 people qualified to receive the payment, only 4% did not attend the call to withdraw the incentive. From Social Prosperity it has been reported that those households that did not do so will be able to withdraw the accumulated payment in the third cycle, once the dispersion begins.

It may interest you: Unemployment in Colombia fell to 9.3% in June

The National Government has invested a total of $791,328 million for the payment of this second cycle of the program. To facilitate the payment process for beneficiaries, Banco Agrario, payment operator, set up a wide network of points, including 496 offices and 27 extended cashiers, of which 10 were set up to support bank payments in the main cities. and 17 in places without the presence of the bank. In addition, 9,836 banking correspondents and more than 2,300 ATMs were available throughout the country. 2,442 Efecty points were added to this network to complement the incentive withdrawal options.

On the other hand, after a joint verification between Prosperidad Social and the National Planning Department (DNP), it was possible to validate nearly 800,000 holders who were in a state of suspension during cycles 1 and 2. These households were modified the status to “validated”, which will allow them to receive the resources in the third payment cycle of Transit to Citizen Income, as long as they comply with the verification conditions and other operating rules.