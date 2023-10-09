4 out of 10 new students at Seoul National University graduated from ‘special purpose high schools and private high schools’

This year, 3,511 students enrolled at Seoul National University…38.96% attended gifted schools, foreign language high schools, and international high schools.

(yunhap news)

It was found that 4 out of 10 new students at Seoul National University are graduates of special purpose high schools and autonomous private high schools, and 1 out of 3 are from the Seoul area.

According to ‘University Information’, a university information disclosure site, on the 9th, of the 3,511 students admitted to Seoul National University this year, 1,368, or 38.96%, were found to have graduated from science high schools, foreign language high schools, international schools, gifted schools, and private high schools.

This ratio is 6.6 times the national average of 4-year general, industrial, and cyber universities (5.91%) and 3.2 times the average of universities in Seoul (12.05%).

Looking at school type, there were 604 private high school graduates, accounting for 17.2% of all enrolled students. This was followed by 335 students (9.54%) from gifted schools, 316 students (9%) from foreign language and international high schools, and 113 students (3.22%) from science high schools.

The number of students admitted from general high schools was 49.1% (1,724 people), which is less than half of the total students. This figure is more than 10 percentage points lower than the national average of general universities (71.46%) and the average of universities in Seoul (61.83%).

The region of origin also became heavily concentrated in large cities such as Seoul. Among Seoul National University freshmen, 1,302 (37.08%) were from Seoul, which was 16.08 percentage points (p) higher than the proportion of test takers in the Seoul area (21.0%) based on last year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) application form. There were 1,907 people (54.31%) from special cities and metropolitan cities, including Seoul.

In relation to this, Koo Bon-chang, head of the Policy Alternative Research Center for a World Without Worries about Private Education, pointed out, “The phenomenon of many students enrolling in special-purpose high schools, private high schools, and those from Seoul is due to the clear differences in educational opportunities and college admission performance depending on the financial ability of the parents and the background of the region of residence.”