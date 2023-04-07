Faced with the questions of the affiliates due to the lack of medicines and supplies, infrastructure conditions and expired equipment, as well as the poor quality of care for patients at the hospital of the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS), Manuel Ygnacio Monteros de Loja , the administrative director, Andretha Berthirene Ludeña Narváez, confirmed the coverage of medicines in 67% and recognized that 4 out of 10 patients do not receive the drugs for their treatments.

The official commented that they would be “beginning” to prepare a needs plan to include it in what they call “Functional Medical Plan”, in which a proposal to expand and repower the infrastructure of that health home would be registered. “We still have not defined the budget because we are just generating the need”, among which would be included, “if necessary, we are asking for an expansion of 30 hospital beds, more offices, the dialysis unit; but we are starting with generating the need, ”she insisted.

It also reported that, from January 2023, they would have begun to coordinate with the national authorities, virtually. “There we were given the guidelines to start with the medical plan, and once they give us the go-ahead, we can continue with the other stages,” he said, in relation to the observations made by the technical report of the National Infrastructure Subdirectorate and Equipment, carried out in 2018, and which demonstrates the poor condition of the infrastructure, equipment, pipes, electrical and technological systems; as well as the poor conditions of areas such as intensive care, sterilization, operating rooms, emergency, among others.

Regarding the shortage of medicines and supplies, the administrative director explained that the procurement processes are carried out via delegation, from the health center, but that the companies are not meeting the deadlines, although the biggest problem would be the cumbersome process in the Public Procurement System. “Some suppliers have not complied with the delivery dates that were determined, but the processes are also very extensive on the portal,” he said at the time of confirming the coverage of 67% in medicines and supplies, which would mean leaving without medicines 4 patients out of 10 who arrive at the IESS hospital in Loja. “That’s right, we are building a hospital that was with a very low supply,” she said.

Diario Crónica consulted Assemblywoman Lucía Placencia Tapia about the calamitous situation of this health home, who announced that for some time she has been monitoring the very poor conditions in which Loja affiliates are cared for. “It is not only in the lack of medicines, but in the administration and the lack of health tools, which is why we are analyzing requesting the appearance of the highest authority of the IESS in the commission of the National Assembly, so that they give us concrete answers. about what is happening,” he announced.

He stated that when he made a visit to the Hospital he would have noticed the lack of medicines and supplies. “Since the shifts there are problems, they don’t have medicines, gauze, cotton, and the tools are in poor condition,” she declared, at the time of summoning the citizens to make a claim that gives results. “The owners of the institution must demand with a stronger voice so that the necessary resources are reached,” he added.

For his part, José Eduardo Morales, union leader of retired teachers from the province of Loja, explained that he is not surprised by the unfortunate conditions of the Manuel Ygnacio Monteros General Hospital, because on several occasions the failures have been denounced. “It is no longer just the lack of medicines, supplies or infrastructure, but also because of the corruption that has occurred in Social Security, and unfortunately the situation remains the same,” adding that several users cannot access consultations with specialists. “They don’t even have aspirin and the process to access an appointment for surgery is worse; they postpone it because there are no materials and when it is in the operating room, you have to buy even a scalpel, ”he revealed.

He recalled that the financial debacle of the institution has begun since former President Rafael Correa Delgado, through his delegate on the IESS board of directors, Richard Espinoza, would have ordered the denial of the debt. “Since there, 40% was stopped contributing and this has worsened to the point of jeopardizing the payment of pensions to our retirees,” he explained, ending with the request for the authorities to act for the benefit of the members. (YO)