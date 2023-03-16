EVENTS

Car with the bodies found in the Amundalo Palora river, on Friday, March 10, 2023.

First they found the bodies of Ronny Grefa Vargas and George Espinoza, on the beach of the Amundalo River, Palora canton, inside a wine-colored Chevrolet Suift car with bullet holes and signs of torture. The aforementioned vehicle had belonged to Jefferson Mendoza, known in volleyball as El Mosco, declared missing along with his companion Isaías Santafe Pantera.

This Tuesday, March 25, the bodies of the last two people were located, in the Dieciseis de Agosto parish of the same canton of Palora. The deceased had been declared missing. The decomposing corpses were handcuffed, their heads covered, and showed signs of torture.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police are conducting investigations to establish the motives for the horrendous crimes and find the whereabouts of the perpetrators. The victims are from Puyo, from where they had left for the Palora canton last Thursday, March 9, in the afternoon and were seen at the terminal of that neighboring canton.

It can be inferred that the four murders correspond to the same case because the four of them traveled together in Mendoza’s car the way the corpses were found, tied up, their heads covered and with signs of torture. Although the Police have ruled out the presence of organized criminal gangs in this Region, this crime suggests the opposite. A couple of months ago a woman was shot to death at Recreo Puyo and when her 17-year-old son appeared, he was also riddled with bullets.