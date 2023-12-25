Home » 4 people were killed and 5 injured in a car accident on Islamabad Expressway
Web Desk: 4 people were killed and 5 injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Islamabad Expressway.
According to rescue officials, the accident involving a car and a motorcycle on the Islamabad Expressway took place near Dhok Kala Khan.
The bodies of those who died in the accident and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.
According to rescue sources, the deceased belong to the Christian community who were going somewhere in connection with Christmas preparations.

