She is particularly proud Apobank to her new care model, which she fully introduced in 2023. That means: In the future, only one consultant will be the central contact for a customer – throughout all phases of life. “With the new care model, we want to enable more continuity in advice and more individual support for customers in the medical profession,” says Schellenberg. Accordingly, top priority is given to products, services and processes that have a direct customer benefit.