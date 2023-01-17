According to figures from the United Nations Environment Program, making a jean requires 7,500 liters of water, which would quench a person’s thirst for seven years. In addition, in the entire process (from producing the cotton to transporting it to the store) 33.4 kilograms of carbon are emitted.

Renovating a closet year after year, where a person throws away each item of clothing in their closet without giving it a second use, causes serious damage to the environment.

That is why companies have begun to transform themselves to be able to join the sustainability objectives that the UN created since 2015, one of them is GoTrendier, a startup for buying and selling second-hand fashion on the internet, leader in Mexico and Colombia with More than 9 million registered users.

Ana Jiménez, Country Manager of the brand in Colombia, indicates that the second hand is a trend that is becoming more and more consolidated, since in the year 2022, more than 600,000 garments were sold on the platform in Colombia alone, achieving that each time more people start to adopt the habit.

But, How to renovate a closet while being friendly to the planet and saving money? GoTrendier provides 4 tips so that people in this new year can do it without any problem.

– It is important to do an initial review of our cabinets: Many times you have a closet full

of “nothing to wear”. It is important to review what we really use and what we are definitely not going to use anymore, to make room.

– To renew without spending: We can sell those garments that are in good condition and that we do not use in

digital platforms. In this way, we will get money to reinvest in new garments that will allow us to renew our style in 2023 without affecting our pockets.

– When buying new clothes: we can choose to choose quality basics that give us versatility when putting together pints and that also will not go out of style.

– Renewing the style does not necessarily mean making a large investment: We can opt for platforms like GoTrendier, where we will find more than 3 million garments with hundreds of styles, being authentic treasures, which will be for half the price of what is normally found in premium stores, and commerce in general.

As an additional recommendation, the country manager tells us that in order not to fall into errors such as “excess” it is important to consider having clothes and/or accessories, which we can combine at least 3 times, with different options that we already have in our closet.

Today the possibilities of creation are endless, in addition the designs have become timeless and this makes it easier for the outfits to have more possibilities of creation. The invitation that the planet asks for by 2023 is clear, to be in fashion with options such as reuse to promote more sustainable fashion consumption.

Comments