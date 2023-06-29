Home » 40 additional voyages have been added to ferry services
News

40 additional voyages have been added to ferry services

by admin
40 additional voyages have been added to ferry services

GESTAŞ AŞ, which provides sea transportation on the Çanakkale Strait and the islands line, added 40 voyages to the existing tariff to be made on the Gökçeada-Kabatepe ferry line tomorrow and on 1 July.

Released: 22:17 – 29 June 2023

According to the statement made by the company, additional flights were planned to prevent citizens from being victimized due to the intensity experienced on the Gökçeada-Kabatepe line.

Accordingly, in addition to the current tariff, from Kabatepe to Gökçeada at 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00 and 23.00, from Gökçeada to Kabatepe at 05.00, 10.00, 12.00, There will also be flights at 14.00, 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 23.00 and 23.55.

On Saturday, from Kabatepe at 03.00, 06.00, 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00, 20.00 and 22.00, from Gökçeada at 03.00, 04.00, 08.00, 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, Additional flights will be made at 22.00 and 23.55.

The current timetable and additional voyage plans can be accessed at the address “www.gdu.com.tr”. (AA)

During the holiday, the people flocked here, the population of the district exceeded 1 million

See also  The theoretical study center group of the editorial office of the Municipal Party Committee held a special study meeting on the fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country"

You may also like

On Syllabus training on the new Code of...

The collision of two galaxies that allowed us...

Suggestive? Carolina Cruz showed off her new tattoo

Main line to be repaired, water shortage

Lord’s Test: Australia’s position stable in the second...

Signing of the Pact for the Energy Transition...

Race Tech 14 – Ferrari doesn’t give up!...

A recipe for tender oatmeal from cook Olga...

Captured and seized in northern Cali

The first phase of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy