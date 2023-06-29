40 additional voyages have been added to ferry services

GESTAŞ AŞ, which provides sea transportation on the Çanakkale Strait and the islands line, added 40 voyages to the existing tariff to be made on the Gökçeada-Kabatepe ferry line tomorrow and on 1 July.

Released: 22:17 – 29 June 2023

According to the statement made by the company, additional flights were planned to prevent citizens from being victimized due to the intensity experienced on the Gökçeada-Kabatepe line.

Accordingly, in addition to the current tariff, from Kabatepe to Gökçeada at 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00 and 23.00, from Gökçeada to Kabatepe at 05.00, 10.00, 12.00, There will also be flights at 14.00, 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00, 23.00 and 23.55.

On Saturday, from Kabatepe at 03.00, 06.00, 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00, 20.00 and 22.00, from Gökçeada at 03.00, 04.00, 08.00, 10.00, 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, Additional flights will be made at 22.00 and 23.55.

The current timetable and additional voyage plans can be accessed at the address “www.gdu.com.tr”. (AA)

During the holiday, the people flocked here, the population of the district exceeded 1 million

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

