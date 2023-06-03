Home » 40 massacres in 5 months
40 massacres in 5 months

40 massacres in 5 months

During 2022, 92 massacres were registered in Colombia, and in the first 5 months of this year, until May 31, there were 40. It is, without a doubt, a scourge that is increasing and against which the government of President Gustavo Petro seems to be inactive, since his position against illegal armed groups and other criminal organizations facilitates the actions of the perpetrators of this type of crime.

Paradoxically, the current leaders of the national government, who used to constantly denounce the massacres and harshly criticize the state for its lack of preventive action during previous governments, are now surprisingly silent on this issue.

Contrary to what was expected by the electorate, whose indignation was exacerbated, with the change of government, instead of decreasing, the massacres increased.

The intensification of the massacres coincides with the proposals made by President Gustavo Petro within the framework of the so-called “total peace”, offering concessions to the groups responsible for this type of crime. Although multiple murders are not something new in our country, it seems that the guerrillas and other gangs are taking advantage of the situation to strengthen their position and justify judicial concessions that they aspire to obtain.

Even more worrying is that, as criminals increase their violence, the inaction of the Public Force, motivated by the so-called “human security policy”, is becoming more evident.

If President Gustavo Petro does not assume control of security, the country will be left in the hands of crime. For 9 months, national security, like all the country’s problems, have been his responsibility and, therefore, he must contain the violent, regardless of the supposed ideology they profess.

