40% of the country’s bridges show deterioration

The poor condition of the bridges in Colombia has become a great concern for citizens, who have been denouncing the poor condition of some structures and the danger they represent for road safety.

According to Transport Minister Guillermo Reyes, between 35 and 40% of the structures in the country require repair and maintenance. In other words, of the 3,800 kilometers of bridges in the country, 1,000 present some type of failure.

Complaints on social networks have multiplied after the collapse of the El Alambrado bridge in La Tebaida, which left two police officers dead and multiple injured. This highlighted the need to take urgent measures to prevent new accidents, since, in the last 10 years, at least 5 bridges have collapsed in Colombia, which has generated great concern among the population.

Users of social networks are sharing videos that show the poor condition of the bridges in different regions of the country. Such is the case of the Mariano Ospina Pérez bridge that crosses the Cauca River in the department of Valle del Cauca between the municipalities of La Unión and La Victoria, the metallic bridge of San Pelayo in Córdoba and the poor condition of the bridges in the municipality of Tibú in the department of Norte de Santander, it is a historical matter, etc.

In particular, the Simón Bolívar metallic bridge, which is located over the La Vieja river between Cartago and Pereira, has generated enormous concern among citizens, since security cones have been placed due to the poor condition of the road.

Precisely, all heavy traffic will pass through this bridge after the collapse of the El Alambrado bridge. Hence INVIAS’s decision to start repairing the structure.

Hugo Pachón, a specialist in strategic planning and management control at the Manuela Beltrán University, has warned that many of the bridges in Colombia are too old and present a high risk of collapse.

“The bridge over the La Vieja river that fell was built in 1968, 55 years ago,” warned Pachon.

Faced with this situation, the Ministry of Transportation has announced that it is working on an investment plan to improve the country’s road infrastructure, including the repair and maintenance of bridges in poor condition. However, citizens are demanding that urgent measures be taken to guarantee their safety on the roads.