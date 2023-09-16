40 Percent of Maquiladora Plants in Juarez at Risk Due to US Automotive Strike

Historic Strike in US Automotive Manufacturers Poses Risk to Juarez’s Maquiladora Plants

Juarez’s maquiladora plants are facing a severe risk due to a strike that has broken out in three large automotive manufacturers in the United States. Sergio Colín, the president of Index Juárez, has warned that the ongoing conflict between the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and the mega companies could have a domino effect on the local industry. Approximately 40 percent of Juarez’s industry is linked to the automotive sector, making it highly vulnerable to the global impact of this strike.

Colín emphasized the importance of closely monitoring the negotiations between the UAW and the companies involved in order to establish strategies that mitigate the local impact. However, the consequences in terms of jobs, exports, and supplies for Juarez’s maquiladora industry remain uncertain.

The National Auto Parts Industry (INA) in Mexico estimates that the strike will result in a decrease of approximately $75 million in auto parts production in Mexico during the first week alone. The failure to reach an agreement between the companies and unions, representing around 150,000 workers, has primarily been attributed to disagreements over salary demands. The UAW is demanding a 40 percent increase in wages.

In Ciudad Juarez, the automotive sector plays a crucial role, accounting for more than a third of the maquiladora industry. The city’s companies primarily manufacture auto parts for various brands and models, with major employers including Aptiv, Pegatron, and Lear. While these companies have already faced challenges such as declining orders and loss of employment due to the slowdown in the United States, the ongoing strike intensifies their difficulties.

The National Chamber of the Processing Industry (Canacintra) predicts a challenging end to the year for the Ciudad Juarez maquiladora industry. Inflation and the potential increase in interest rates in Mexico and the United States pose significant risks to productivity. Isela Molina Alcai, president of Canacintra, expressed concern about the potential impact of increased taxes and input costs on production.

The conflict between the UAW and the automotive manufacturers revolves around workers’ demands for a 36 percent overall wage increase over four years. The companies have responded with offers ranging from 17.5 to 20 percent.

As negotiations continue, the fate of Juarez’s maquiladora industry hangs in the balance. The global impact of the strike and the inability to reach a resolution could have severe consequences for the local economy. All stakeholders are hopeful that a resolution will be reached soon, allowing the industry to recover and resume normal operations.

