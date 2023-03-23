Home News 40 significant groups of citizens registered for the elections in Cesar
40 significant groups of citizens registered for the elections in Cesar

40 significant groups of citizens registered for the elections in Cesar

A seven months of the territorial elections throughout the country, the department of Cesar has registered 40 committees of significant groups of citizens in the offices of the Registry of this territory, according to the most recent report of the electoral organization.

Through these groups, the aspirants to the Governorship, mayors, councils and Departmental Assembly began to collect signatures to validate their candidacies and participate in the electoral day of the October 29th.

