40 thousand people performed Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

40 thousand people performed Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Friday, May 5, 2023

Palestine (Ummat News) 40 thousand people performed Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the ban from Israel.
According to Arab media from Beit Al-Maqdis, pilgrims from Palestine and other countries were among those who offered Friday prayers in Qibla I.
According to the Arab media, the absent funeral prayers of the martyred Palestinian Khizr Adnan and Nablus martyrs in Israeli prison were also performed.
On this occasion, women distributed traditional Palestinian halwa to the worshipers coming to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

