400 kilos of marijuana seized in Huila

The Huila authorities have managed to seize a total of 7 tons of marijuana during the first half of the year.

These actions have been carried out by the Traffic and Transportation Section of the Huila Police Department, demonstrating its commitment to the fight against drug trafficking in the region.

The most recent operation took place on the road that leads from Garzón to Neiva, in the area known as Puerto Seco, where agents discovered a van carrying an illegal drug shipment. After an exhaustive inspection, around 400 kg of marijuana were found hidden in a stash located on the roof of the vehicle.

Transit units had to use specialized tools to dismantle the roof and gain access to the drug that had been meticulously hidden. This important seizure has prevented the sale of approximately 400,000 doses of marijuana during the San Pedro period in Neiva and other cities in the country.

In addition to preventing the distribution of these illegal substances, this operation has represented a severe blow to the criminal finances of criminal groups that operate in neighboring departments. The impact on drug trafficking structures has been significant, weakening their operational capacity and dismantling part of their distribution network.

The Huila authorities indicated that they will continue working tirelessly to combat drug trafficking in the region, and the results obtained in this first half of the year are a clear example of their commitment and effectiveness. These actions represent a step forward in the fight against drug trafficking, promoting the safety and tranquility of the department’s inhabitants.

It is important to highlight the joint work between the National Police and other entities in charge of security and justice, who through coordination and the exchange of information have managed to dismantle criminal networks and seize large quantities of drugs.

