400 musical instruments delivered in Tamalameque, Aguachica and La Gloria

Ten educational institutions in the south of Cesar received 400 musical instruments from Governor Andrés Meza Araujo, through the “Music for Life” program, which aims to stimulate students artistically.

The deliveries were made in the educational institutions of the Pasacorriendo corregimiento, as well as in the Agropecuario and Ernestina Pantoja of the municipal seat of Tamalameque; San Miguel, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, José María Campo Serrano and Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, in Aguachica; and José Mejía Uribe, San Juan Bautista and Our Lady of Mount Carmel in La Gloria. In each of them, 40 musical instruments were delivered, including boxes, guacharacas, accordions, saxophones, drums and guitars.

Andrés Meza Araujo, governor of Cesar, assured during the delivery of these musical instruments that through “Music for life” it not only seeks to promote talents but also to encourage children and young people to use time in healthy recreation, which keeps them away from bad habits such as drug addiction and vandalism.

For his part, Iván Murgas Vallejo, Secretary of Culture and Tourism of Cesar, stated that “Music for life” also gives children and young people the opportunity to derive their livelihood from music in the future and this allows them to support their families financially. “The truth has gone down very well among the students, teachers and principals of the schools because for the first time a high-impact musical program with musical instruments is being carried out at Cesar,” he concluded.

