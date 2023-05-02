400 young people will be part of the second contingent of 2023 in the Coffee Region

The Colombian National Army is preparing to recruit more than 400 young men and women to provide military service in the Eje Cafetero area. The recruitment process will take place from this Monday, May 1, to May 17, 2023, in the departments of Caldas, Quindío, and Risaralda.

The Recruitment and Reserve Control Command of the National Army, through recruitment zone No. 8 and three military districts distributed in the region, will select young people between the ages of 18 and up to one day from turning 24. year old. Of the 400 young people selected, 144 will be women, who will voluntarily be part of the Force.

Young people who are incorporated into the National Army will have economic and academic benefits, among others. The institution seeks to incorporate the most qualified human talent, capable citizens throughout the country who want to join the institution.

BLESSINGS

Priority and general health services, as well as attention to basic needs. Supply of clothing necessary for the use and carrying during their service and at the time of graduation with a civilian endowment equivalent to 1 SMLMV ($1,160,000). Accommodation and food during the stay, with quality standards established by the nutrition committee. Transportation for your transfer to the place of destination, your support during the trip and the return to your home, once or dismembered. Monthly bonus during the time of military service equivalent to $348,000 for the year 2023, an amount that, together with the other economic benefits received for the provision of the service, will be deposited in your savings account in dynamics of the banking project led by the Military Forces, This contributes to the process of starting and strengthening your credit life and starting to manage banking products. Granting of an annual permit with a transport subsidy equivalent to a SMLMV. They will obtain an additional monthly recognition of $55,570 for those who stand out in providing their service as dragons. Permits and proportional economic refund of the food item. Training to adjust to your return home in the last month of your military service. Optional and voluntary guidance in some productive job training programs of the National Apprenticeship Service, SENA. Obtaining credit with Icetex. Discount and institutional study for the granting of financed zero tuition in the military career in the different training schools (officer, non-commissioned officer and professional soldier). The time that the citizen remains in the provision of military service is computable, that is, it will be taken into account for the sum of weeks of contribution in the public pension funds and In the Public Force institutions it will be computed for the purposes of layoffs and seniority premium under the terms of the law. Obtaining a first-class physical and digital reservist card with electronic proof, accreditation that will allow you to be prioritized in programs or policies for job creation and promotion of job engagement. Priority to access training courses within the framework of Public Employment Service Policies. These young people, during their military service, may well support the work of environmental conservation, provide security on the roads, help in humanitarian care and situations that require them; They will also be able to carry out administrative tasks, strengthening the institutional mission of the National Army of Colombia.

For more information, young people who want to project their life in the National Army, can contact the following contacts: San Mateo Battalion, in Pereira, Risaralda, Second Lieutenant Dossa 3107950487