The Dortmund police have about 4.000 Cans of pistachios confiscated. In addition, there are several thousand cans of air freshener and shampoo bottles as well as some electric toothbrushes and secateurs in their original packaging. All of that lay in the garage of one 51 -year-old Dortmunder and mostly came from the inventory of a large forwarding company in the district of Derne.

hired private investigator

Two employees of the forwarding agency are said to have systematically stolen the goods and sent them to the 51 -year-old Dortmunder have sold. However, the forwarder noticed the theft and hired a private security company to investigate the suspicion. When the evidence against the two employees was available, the police took action.

The accused are now awaiting proceedings on suspicion of gang theft and receiving stolen goods. The pistachios are now back with the rightful owner. For the other goods, investigations into the owner are still pending.