4,000 Inpec guards are investigated for irregularities in prisons

The National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec) revealed that it is investigating around 4,000 guards for different irregularities, including cell phone trafficking in prisons that are used to commit extortion and other crimes.

The mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo, expressed his concern about the crimes committed from the prisons and has asked Inpec to investigate “Whoever provides the cell phone to an extortionist bandit who threatens the lives of Colombians.

The director of Inpec, Colonel Daniel Gutiérrez, announced that there are currently more than 3,700 ongoing investigations.

“Previously, when an official entered a telephone, they simply began a disciplinary or internal investigation, currently it is a criminal offense, that is, they are caught in flagrante for entering a telephone,” Gutierrez noted.

The Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, affirmed that those involved will be “dismissed and prosecuted.” In addition, he stressed the importance of reducing and eradicating corruption that may exist in a few guardians.

From the Inpec union, they rejected the statements of the mayor of Barranquilla and assured that the security of the district jail is the responsibility of the mayor.

“We do not know if you are talking about the district jail where you, as mayor, have hired private security to carry out security tasks. If it is from that prison, that is your responsibility and do not create a smoke screen ”, said Christian López, from the Inpec guards union.

Currently, guards are being investigated not only for cell phone trafficking, but also for allowing mega-parties, allowing alcohol to enter, and for facilitating the escape of prisoners.