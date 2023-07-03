400,000 euros damage: Holzstadl on a farm in Andrichsfurt was in full fire

The screaming of the cattle woke the farm owner just after midnight. The wooden barn that housed the machines was already on fire. The fire brigade was alerted, and the farmer’s 21-year-old son fought the fire to prevent it from spreading to other buildings. The 53-year-old rescued another tractor from the hall.

Seven fire brigades were deployed, the 122 emergency services were able to extinguish the full fire and prevent it from spreading to the main building. The Holzstadl burned down completely, resulting in considerable material damage. In order to rule out possible smoke inhalation, the farm owner took the ambulance to the hospital for an examination, otherwise no one was injured. The animals were not in danger either.

On Monday afternoon, the scene of the fire was examined by a fire expert. It was determined that the fire was most likely caused by the tractor parked in the hall. According to initial estimates, the damage amounts to around 400,000 euros.

