Original title: 400,000 spring flowers bloom in the National Botanical Garden

The National Botanical Garden presents a beautiful spring scene with distant mountains and near water, pink willows and green willows.Photographed by our reporter Cheng Gong

Amidst the splendor of spring, the first spring flower show after the National Botanical Garden’s listing – “The First Peach Blossom Viewing Season and World Famous Flower Show” kicked off today. During the flower show, more than a thousand kinds of 400,000 spring flowers, such as peach blossoms, plum blossoms, crabapples, and tulips, bloomed one after another, making the place a sea of ​​flowers.

Yesterday morning, the reporter saw in the National Botanical Garden (North Garden) that around Jinghu Lake (South Lake), mountain peaches, mountain apricots, plum blossoms, winter jasmine, forsythia and other spring flowers complement each other, together with the newly sprouted willows, presenting There is a beautiful spring scene of distant mountains and near water, pink willows and greenery. In the famous Mountain Peach Blossom Creek, a pool of spring water is accompanied by the blooming mountain peaches. At the same time, the Shanbitao located on the west side of the Science Museum, as well as the red, pink and white plum blossoms in the plum garden have also entered the viewing period.

The National Botanical Garden is the place where you can enjoy the most types of spring flowers in Beijing. Currently, it collects and displays more than 1,000 species (including varieties) of spring flowering plants. It has the peach blossom garden with the most varieties of ornamental peaches in the world, and displays more than 70 varieties of peach blossoms, including Pinhong and Pinxia, ​​which have independent intellectual property rights in the botanical garden. It is the specialized garden with the most varieties of ornamental peaches in the world. Flowering can last from mid-March to early May.

There is also the National Begonia Registration Center, which is an important place for research on begonias in the world. It displays more than 100 varieties of begonias at home and abroad. The registered new and excellent crabapple varieties such as Guozhi Xinyan and Yanying, as well as many ornamental crabapple varieties.

In order to facilitate citizens and tourists to enjoy flowers in the garden, the National Botanical Garden also launched a spring flower viewing map for the first time, marking the opening time and location of the main spring flowers, and visitors can look for flowers according to the map throughout the spring.

In addition to viewing spring flowers, the National Botanical Garden will also hold a number of activities and exhibitions during the peach blossom viewing season. Starting from March 28, the botanical garden “plant this spring” cultural and creative product exhibition will kick off around the science museum of the national botanical garden. At the same time, the botanical garden will also hold a number of popular science activities such as “experts show you flowers and plants” and “natural observation class” during the peach blossom viewing season. The Science Popularization Museum will hold a number of plant science exhibitions such as the Plant Science Painting Exhibition and the Wildflower Picture Exhibition in Beijing.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Bao Congying)