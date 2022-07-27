CDT file card title:[404 Archives]Issue 144: The First Anniversary of the Zhengzhou Flood Disaster and Those Not Allowed to Commemorate Flowers

author:Sisyphus pushes the boulder

source:China’s digital age

Subject classification:Zhengzhou flood

CDS Collection:public hall

Copyright statement: The copyright of this work belongs to China Digital Times

One year has passed since the tragedy of the Zhengzhou flood. Today, we extend the commemoration of the dead in the Zhengzhou flood and review the historical events that the government does not allow the public to remember and the struggle people have made to resist forgetting.

1. Zhengzhou flood

A year ago in July, a historically rare ultra-heavy rainfall caused serious floods in Zhengzhou, Henan. A total of 398 people were killed or missing in the flood, including 380 in Zhengzhou alone, according to what was later determined by the State Council investigation team.

Among the affected areas, the most concerned is the tragedy that occurred at Shakou Road Station of Zhengzhou Metro Line 5.

From July 19 to 20, 2021, after the Zhengzhou Meteorological Observatory issued a red rainstorm warning signal for six consecutive times, Zhengzhou still did not have any organs or units to make any emergency response, and the subway was still operating. On the evening of the 20th, a large amount of rainwater poured into the subway tunnel, causing a large number of passengers to be trapped in the still running subway cars.

According to official data released later, 14 people were killed and 5 injured on Metro Line 5 alone that day. Faced with such a serious provincial capital city responsibility accident, the official first response was to block speech.

On July 24, a college student who used a drone to photograph the disaster was violently stopped and injured by a number of plainclothes police.

In the face of the official public opinion control to strictly prevent deadlocks, a large number of people still broke through the obstacles and laid flowers at the subway entrance of Shakou Road Station on Line 5 to express their condolences. In order to prevent people from participating in the commemoration, Zhengzhou officials surrounded the flowers with yellow fence boards; however, several brave citizens later removed the fence late at night, saying, “Don’t block the way of the deceased home.”

July 27, 2021 Zhengzhou Metro Shakou Road Station reporter Zhao Xiang / photo

In the blink of an eye, a year has passed, and many people have not forgotten the tragedy of the Zhengzhou flood. On July 20 this year, a large number of Zhengzhou citizens and netizens tried to commemorate the victims of the flood in various ways, but they were suppressed by the authorities.

For example, the Sina Weibo topic “#HenanZhengzhou720The 1st Anniversary of the Heavy Rain” and related pictures were blocked, so that all twelve commemorative pictures posted by Weibo blogger @德奇神義 were not displayed.

anotherWeibo netizens postSaid that he ordered two bouquets of flowers at noon, intending to mourn the deceased, but was told by the flower shop that “flower shops in Zhengzhou today are not allowed to sell flowers to those who try to mourn 720”.

The article “Sending Flowers 20220720” by the author of the WeChat public account @zhengzhou was also widely circulated in the circle of friends, and the number of readings quickly exceeded “100,000+”.

The article recounts the author’s experience in ordering flowers online and trying to deliver them to the subway Shakou Road Station, but was obstructed: TA wrote the words “We have not forgotten” on the note on the card, and the flower shop also gave a bunch of chrysanthemums; but There are plainclothes police officers waiting at the subway entrance of Shakou Road Station; after the TA asked the rider who took the order to put the flowers nearby, they were also taken away by “the (person) who specially inspected and collected the flowers nearby.”

The Czech writer Milan Kundera once wrote in “The Book of Laughing and Forgetting”: “The struggle between human beings and power is the struggle between memory and forgetting.” While Chinese officials are trying their best to shape “correct collective memory”, they are also sparing no effort to to prevent the individual’s memory and remembrance.

In what follows, let’s take a look at the forbidden remembrances and efforts to combat obliteration and oblivion.

2. The June Fourth Incident

The bloody massacre of June 4 in the early morning of June 4, 1989 is undoubtedly the most feared and strictly guarded political event by the CCP.

In order to prevent the public from mentioning the June 4th incident and commemorating the dead, the Chinese authorities take increasingly stringent measures to control the blockade every year as June 4th approaches. These include a focus on controlling dissidents and so-called “travelling”; closing the Muxidi subway station, one of the main sites of the June 4 massacre; social media bans users from changing names, changing avatars, and even sending candle emojis, among others.

Even so, every year, a large number of people and netizens express their remembrance, resistance and grief in various ways. The 121st issue of “404 Archives”, “Tank Ice Cream” and “Maiduti”: Inextinguishable June Fourth Symbols under the Censorship System, once combed through these straightforward or euphemistic commemorative methods in detail. These include the use of comics, game screens, Lego blocks and even the once-popular Big Yellow Duck to restore the famous “Tank Man” image during the June 4th Incident.

In addition, the phrase “It’s my duty”/This is my responsibility said by a young man who rode to Tiananmen Square for parade was also popular on the Chinese Internet. On this year’s June 4th anniversary, some netizens on Sina Weibo used the homophonic “Mai Diu Tei” to avoid censorship. Soon after, “Mai Diuti” was also added to Weibo’s sensitive thesaurus, and related results could no longer be found on Weibo.

Three, Lin Zhao Holiday

Born in 1932, Lin Zhao was a young student who actively participated in the communist revolutionary movement before 1949. But in the anti-rightist movement that followed, she was classified as a “rightist” and criticized for refusing to criticize her classmates. However, despite all kinds of repression and attacks, she always refused to admit her mistakes and review them, and instead continued to write a diary containing a lot of content against Mao Zedong. In prison, she wrote a blood letter denouncing the political campaigns launched by the CCP regime.

Lin Zhao

On April 29, 1968, Lin Zhao was sentenced to death in Shanghai and executed at Shanghai Longhua Airport on the same day. After Lin Zhao died, the government came to her home and asked her family for 5 cents for bullets.

In 1980 and 1981 after the Cultural Revolution, the Shanghai court quashed the original judgment and acquitted Lin Zhao. But Lin Zhao’s story is well known to more people, thanks to the documentary “Searching for Lin Zhao’s Soul” by independent documentary director Hu Jie.

By visiting Lin Zhao’s classmates and friends, Hu Jie restored a Lin Zhao who never gave in in the face of torture and ill-treatment, but instead had a firmer belief in freedom. The documentary caused a sensation, and more people began to pay attention to this dusty history.

In 2004, Sunan Journalism College and most of the teachers and students in the North raised funds to erect a monument to bury Lin Zhao’s relics in the Anxi Cemetery in Lingyan Mountain, Mudu Town, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province. As the whereabouts of Lin Zhao’s body are still unknown, only a piece of Lin Zhao’s clothes and a strand of hair remain in the tomb.

The back of Lin Zhao’s tombstone is engraved with a verse she wrote in 1964: “Freedom is priceless, life has an end, it is better to be a jade than a sacrifice to China.”

After Lin Zhao’s tomb was built, people successively went to her tomb to pay homage on April 29, Lin Zhao’s memorial day. But these memorial activities are subject to surveillance and videotaping by China‘s state security department. On April 29, 2014, some people were stopped and beaten by public security officers in police uniforms on their way to Lin Zhao’s cemetery to pay their respects.

Offline commemorations are becoming more and more difficult, and people continue to commemorate in various other ways. Chinese poet and folk singer Zhou Yunpeng once released the album “April Old State” in 2014, which included two songs commemorating Lin Zhao, “April Elegy” and “Lin Zhao Family Letter in Prison”.

Some netizens will share these two songs or an article commemorating Lin Zhao on April 29 to express their memory of this unyielding rebel.

4. The fire in the teachers’ apartment on Jiaozhou Road, Shanghai

On November 15, 2010, a fire broke out in the teachers’ apartment on Jiaozhou Road in Shanghai. According to state media reports, 58 people died in the fire, mostly retired teachers.

After the fire broke out, many people went to pay their respects, and the State Council Information Office issued an order: All media websites’ mourning for the first seven of the fire in Shanghai should not be placed in a prominent position.

The intersection where the fire broke out has also become “the place with the highest concentration of surveillance cameras in Shanghai”. However, a large number of people still spontaneously went to the incident building to lay flowers in commemoration, and flowers filled the intersection.

On the eve of the first seven victims, the banners and bouquets spontaneously placed by the people at the scene were taken away and replaced with official banners and garlands. The next day, Yu Zhengsheng, the then secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, and Mayor Han Zheng led the mayors of various districts to the scene to lay new flowers for the deceased. Writer Liao Xinzhong once commented on the move: “They directly harvested this spontaneous activity.”

5. Karamay fire

On December 8, 1994, in Karamay City, Xinjiang, the Municipal Education Bureau organized students from 15 schools to perform cultural performances in order to welcome the inspection by the higher education committee. During the performance, the stage curtain spontaneously ignited due to the overheating of the stage lights.

The fire caused 325 deaths, of which 288 were primary and secondary school students. When the fire broke out, someone shouted “Let the leader go first” to the students, which became a notorious name for the incident.

In the aftermath of the incident, authorities have suppressed reports of the incident while promising reparations and investigations. Yang Weiguang, the then director of CCTV, admitted in an interview with Southern Weekend after his retirement: At that time, a TV feature film about Karamay was banned from being broadcast, and the Central Propaganda Department also issued an official notice – “Don’t report on Karamay again. , the situation is very unstable.”

But the bans haven’t stopped people’s fight against forgetting.

In 2010, independent director Xu Xin filmed a 6-hour documentary about the Karamay fire called Karamay. Not surprisingly, the film was banned in China. At the same time, the documentary was selected into several internationally renowned film festivals, including the Hong Kong International Film Festival and the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, and was nominated for several awards, leaving a precious video record for this man-made tragedy.

Every year on December 8th after the Karamay fire, people will share relevant commemorative articles.

In 2013, artist Badiucao created a cartoon for the 19th anniversary of the Karamay Fire, accompanied by a commemorative poem:

Let the leader go first, They called 288 red scarves into 288 fire tongues. hot core, Swallow 288 childish faces. It has been 19 years, and the fire at the venue has been extinguished early. It’s been 19 years, and the ghost who shouted has long since been released. 19 years, There are children alive, And red scarves fluttering.

As China‘s Internet censorship tightens year by year, it becomes more and more difficult to issue commemorative articles on the dead in the Karamay fire, and some people even try to create a new collective memory, saying that “let the leaders go first” is a misunderstood word, and the leaders do not There is no disregard for the safety of students to go first.

On December 8, 2021, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Karamay fire, Weibo netizen @”It’s a little Ji Linggui” posted a long Weibo titled “Correct Collective Memory”, refuting this claim of shirking responsibility for “leaders”, and restored The truth about the Karamay fire incident. This long Weibo was deleted by Sina Weibo shortly after.

But the remembrance and memory will never be interrupted, and in various ways, it will burrow out of the gaps in the high walls of censorship.

Poet and singer Zhou Yunpeng wrote the song “Children of China” for children who died in disasters caused by public power.

