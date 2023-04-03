country code Austria +43 Deutschland +49 Switzerland +41 Italy +39 Hungary +36 Czech Republic +420 Slovenia +386 Slovakia +421 Liechtenstein +423 France +33 Netherlands +31 Belgium +32 Spain +34 Portugal +351 Greece +30 Croatia +385 Romania +40 Denmark +45 Sweden +46 Norway +47 Poland +48 Luxembourg +352 Malta +356 Finland +358 Bulgaria +359 United Kingdom +44 Ireland +353 Turkey +90 Monaco +377 San Marino +378 Vatican City +3906698 Iceland +354 Albania +355 Cyprus +357 Lithuania +370 Latvia +371 Estonia +372 Moldova +373 Armenia +374 Belarus +375 Andorra +376 Ukraine +380 Serbia +381 Montenegro +382 Kosovo +383 Bosnia and Herzegovina +387 Macedonia +389 Gibraltar +350 Åland Islands +35818 Svalbard +4779 USA/Canada +1 Australia +61 expand_more This phone number is already registered!

The account was created on last used. I know the password for this account I want to change the phone number I forgot the password for this account There will be a code attached to this phone number Posted. You will then be asked to enter this code and can then enter a new password.

Using the function “Login with Mediakey” you expressly agree to the terms and conditions.





With your registration you accept the data protection regulations of the OO news note.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

