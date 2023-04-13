After a delay of around three years, the heavy equipment is moving up in Waizenkirchen: in the coming weeks, construction of the Waizenkirchen agricultural training center will begin. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thursday.

On the new educational campus, the Agricultural Vocational and Technical School (LWBFS) Waizenkirchen, the LWBFS Mistelbach and the Bergheim Technical School will be combined into one school. From the 2026/2027 school year, around 350 pupils will attend the school in Waizenkirchen, and there will be boarding places for 153 of them.

Originally, lessons in the new ABZ should have started in the 2023/24 school year, but due to the pandemic and the explosion in construction costs, the start of construction was postponed several times. According to the plans of the Viennese architectural office Megatabs, several wooden buildings are being built on the site, with open courtyards and open spaces in between. In 2021, the cost estimate was 30 million euros, now it should be 41.3 million euros. The reason for this is the increased personnel and material costs, according to the office of Agricultural Minister Michaela Langer-Weninger (VP).

“pool resources”

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Langer-Weninger emphasized the importance of agriculture for Upper Austria as a business location. “Every sixth job is directly or indirectly related to agriculture, which is why it is so important that we pool resources in training and use them in the best possible way,” she says.

The main reason for merging the three schools was to increase efficiency. In the future, all students will be trained in an interdisciplinary manner in their first year. From the second year, they can choose a focus, for example “cattle husbandry and grassland” or “health and social affairs”. With the “Agriculture” school model, the first year after completing the ABZ is credited in more than 100 apprenticeships. There will also be three evening school classes.

Agriculture makes a decisive contribution to the economy and society, said Governor Thomas Stelzer (VP): “We therefore also need modern and open school locations such as ABZ Waizenkirchen in rural areas.”

Waizenkirchen’s Mayor Fabian Grüneis (VP) is also pleased: “We are delighted that the center is coming to town and that so many young people will be taking part in community life. I know from personal experience that one looks back fondly on the school location for the rest of their lives . It’s nice when many people remember Waizenkirchen positively.”

The current director of the LWBFS Waizenkirchen, Walter Raab, will head the ABZ. “In the coming years, a school is to be built here in which education is to become an experience. Not only the students, but also the entire region will benefit from this agricultural center,” he said in his speech.

Author Valentin Bayer Editor Upper Austria Valentin Bayer